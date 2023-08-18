The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop the Bank of Ghana (BoG) from going ahead with its plans to build a new headquarters building.

The $250 million project has been met with stiff opposition from the Minority in Parliament, who have said they will picket at the premises of the Central Bank.

The Dormaahene said that the plans to construct a new headquarters are misplaced, given the current economic situation in Ghana.

He was speaking at his palace in Dormaa in the Bono Region on Thursday when a delegation paid a courtesy call on him.

“We heard that the BoG is building a new headquarters at a cost of 250 million dollars. That is about a quarter of the money we are seeking from the IMF. We want the President to intervene. He should meet with them and rescind that decision and communicate same to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in Parliament has given the BoG seven days to provide information on the cost of its new headquarters under construction in Accra, pursuant to Section 18 of the Right to Information Act (RTI) (Act 989).

The letter was signed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bawku Central Constituency, Mahama Ayariga, on behalf of the Chief Whip of the Minority caucus, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

“My name is Mahama Ayariga Esq and I am the representative of Bawku Central constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC. Kindly provide information within 7 working days from the date of this letter,” he added.

The Minority is requesting information on the processes involved in the procurement of the land for the construction of the new headquarters building, as well as the names of consultants and project managers.