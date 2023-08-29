One of the flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh has emphasized the importance of the party presenting a new face with an impressive record to help break the eight and retain power.

He told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV’s Face to Face that the current political and economic climate demands a fresh and untarnished figure to lead the party and maintain its grip on power.

“Looking at the mood of the country, the country needs a new face and if the NPP will produce that new face for Ghanaians, characterised by an unblemished record of the person with a fresh appeal and a message, I tell you that the NPP will win the 2024 elections.”

Mr. Addai Nimoh indicated that historically, the incumbent party always lost any time someone who was part of the government represented the party in the general polls and urged the NPP to not repeat such a mistake.

“If you look at the historical facts, Professor Atta-Mills was a sitting vice president to Rawlings and after eight years of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he became the candidate in 2000 and the NDC lost.

“Also, Akufo-Addo in 2008 was the NPP candidate and part of the government of President Kuffuor and he became our candidate after eight years and the party lost. Thirdly, after eight years of the NDC, John Mahama as sitting president and candidate, the NDC lost.

“All these show you that after the party has been in government for eight years, you need a new face because there is facial fatigue.”