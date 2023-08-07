As Ghana attracts more Chinese investment, the Managing Director of Twyford KEDA Ghana Ceramics, Lorry Li, has advised Ghanaians to embrace the Chinese language to enable them to attract jobs and higher positions in Chinese firms, as well as facilitate the easy transfer of Chinese technology.

With over 3,000 Ghanaian employees working under several Chinese line managers, communication limitations have been a challenge. To address this, KEDA has partnered with the Confucius Institute of the University of Cape Coast to offer Chinese language courses to its staff.

Speaking at the graduation of 15 staff who had completed the first level of the Chinese language program, Lorry Li said that learning Chinese is essential for Ghanaians who want to fully benefit from Chinese investment and technology transfer.

“In a work environment like ours, with employees from culturally diverse backgrounds, it is important to take deliberate actions to promote inclusivity and celebrate diversity. The Chinese language training program was implemented to foster camaraderie and facilitate more fruitful collaboration. The program is designed to provide a solid foundation in Chinese and a first-hand experience of its associated culture and values. This will help to promote more effective communication between local and Chinese employees, allowing for a more seamless transfer of knowledge, which will in turn, facilitate the growth of the company.”

Li also commended the graduates and those who are about to begin the program, saying that it will pave the way for Ghanaians to take on leadership roles in the company.

“I urge you to learn Chinese very well, as this will help you to improve your managerial skills. In the future, you will be able to take on all the Chinese positions, especially the senior positions.”

Dr. David Yafuga, the Human Resource Manager at Twyford KEDA Ghana Ceramics, said that although the Chinese expatriates are also being taught English, he believes that the Chinese language learning program will help to reduce misunderstandings and promote good working relationships between Ghanaian workers and their Chinese counterparts. This, he said, will lead to improved productivity.

One of the graduating workers, Courage Amedome, said that his new Chinese language skills will help him to communicate more effectively with his Chinese managers at the factory.

He said that this will improve communication overall and help to create a more harmonious work environment.

KEDA Ghana Ceramics, formerly known as Twyford Ceramics, is a Chinese company that was established in 2016 in the Shama District of the Western Region. The company is a leading manufacturer of tiles and toilet seats.