Emma Raducanu has been named as one of tennis’ biggest earners in a recent rich list rating, despite seeing here gametime severely limited this year.

The 20-year-old entered the top 10 of Forbes’ rich list of players in a report analysing the sports biggest earners, with Novak Djokovic leading the charts.

Raducanu has won just five matches this year and is currently recovering from surgery on both hands, but is benefitting from huge off-court sponsorship deals with global brands.

The report names the British star as the second highest-earning female in tennis and the 6th most profitable player across both men’s and women’s settings after raking in £12.1million during the past 12 months.

Just £237,000 of the huge sum has come through on-court earnings via performances in competitions with the rest made up via off-court sponsorship deals and other income avenues.

Raducanu is currently an ambassador for a host of luxury names across the fashion, travel, and health industries.

Deals signed with Evian, British Airways and Dior have helped her status – and bank account – rise significantly despite a lack of match appearances.