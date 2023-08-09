In a significant stride towards innovation, Fairgreen Limited, a leading IT solutions provider in Ghana, has announced its strategic move into cloud computing.

The move, revealed at the company’s 25th-anniversary dinner and awards ceremony in Accra, aims to revolutionize business solutions and enhance Ghana’s technological landscape.

Underlining the potential of cloud computing, Dr. Yaw Ofori-Adjei, Chief Technical Officer of Fairgreen Limited, highlighted its transformative impact. Cloud computing enables seamless remote data storage and processing, offering businesses scalability and flexibility. This development is part of Fairgreen Limited’s broader vision to empower enterprises by embracing cutting-edge services, including edge computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

Acknowledging the cybersecurity challenges of the digital age, Dr. Ofori-Adjei stressed the need to protect businesses from threats. “Our goal is to equip our customers to proactively protect their invaluable data and stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape,” he asserted.

The event celebrated Fairgreen’s remarkable journey, tracing back to the serendipitous meeting of its visionary co-founders. Their commitment to excellence and client-centric approach have propelled Fairgreen to the forefront of Ghana’s IT solutions industry. The company’s dedication to providing tailored, world-class IT solutions is demonstrated by its ownership of the largest footprint of Tier III data centers in Ghana, entirely constructed by Ghanaians.

The esteemed presence of Mr. Eric Nsarkoh, Portfolio Advisor for MEST Africa, underscored the significance of Fairgreen’s success story. Applauding the company’s indigenous roots and enterprise-level solutions, Mr. Nsarkoh urged Fairgreen to extend its impact to grassroots businesses, fostering innovation and growth within the local ecosystem.

As Fairgreen embarks on its next chapter, the co-founders expressed their heartfelt gratitude to clients, partners, and suppliers who have been pivotal to their journey. Recognizing the support that has fuelled their historic milestones, Fairgreen’s leaders conveyed their optimism for the future. With unwavering dedication and the continued backing of stakeholders, Fairgreen Limited is poised to redefine the IT landscape and set new standards of excellence for the next 25 years and beyond.