The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpandai constituency in the Northern region, Mathew Nyindam, is very optimistic of winning about 98% of the delegate votes to be the candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls.

The former MP is in the race with Richard Noamah for the candidature of the constituency.

On Saturday, Mr. Nyindam filed his nomination and said he believes his work in the constituency makes him the best candidate to win back the seat.

“I think I am the best candidate to win back the seat. My work on the ground is unmatched. The current MP knows he’s on his way out. He is going to be a one-term MP. I am winning the primaries with over 98% of the vote, and my target is the general elections,” he said.

The aspirants were cautioned to engage in a decent campaign, as this is an internal contest. Mr. Nyindam said that he is already known to be a decent person who would not engage in such behavior, and he also admonished his opponent and supporters to emulate him.

He said that in the unlikely event that he does not win, he pledges to fully support the winner for the general elections, and he also called on his opponent to do the same.

“I have been decent throughout my political career. I welcome the advice from the council chairman for us to be decent. I want to ask my colleague to emulate my example. I am also pledging to offer my full support to him if I should lose. I am counting on him too to come on board so that we can recapture the seat,” he said.

The chairman of the Council of elders of the party in the constituency, Mr. Agbedji Augustine, admonished delegates and supporters of the various candidates to take note that this is an internal contest and that unity after the primaries is paramount.

“I am calling for unity within the party, and I want to urge the delegates to be circumspect of the aspirants. The delegates should know that this is an internal contest, and party unity after the primaries is key,” he said.

The Deputy regional secretary of the NPP in the Northern region, Bediako Jeremiah, who is from the area, said that their support is for Mr. Nyindam, stating that he is the one who has been on the ground and has done a lot for the constituents, and he must be voted for to represent the party.

“Honourable Mathew is the people’s man. He has been with the people on the ground, and if you ask people, many don’t know Richard Nuamah. He’s NPP alright, but we want a candidate who can win the seat for us in 2024. The work of Hon. Mathew is unmatched,” he added.

Most delegates across the constituency joined Hon. Mathew to file his nomination. They marched through the town to show their unflinching support for him.