The fourth Variety Show, is set to be held on August 22, 2022; with Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (LCIC) set to light the way for seed production and seed processing in Ghana and provide tailor-made solutions in addressing constraints that inhibit the growth of the seed industry in Ghana.

The fourth Variety Show, one of the biggest annual seed industry events in Ghana will showcase the potential of the seed industry and create public awareness of new technologies.

LCIC is a private seed business entity and consulting firm registered in 2015; headquartered in Legacy Square, Otareso within Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region of Ghana.

LCIC is specialized in the production and marketing of basic and commercial seeds of hybrid seed maize, cowpea, and soybean.

As a business enterprise, it is set up to contribute to the growth and development of commercial seed sector in Ghana by contributing its quota through the production and marketing of high-quality foundation seeds to commercial certified seed-producing companies.

In 2021, LCIC established a smart seed business centre named Legacy Square, in Otareso with state-of-the-art seed processing equipment, cold storage facility, drying equipment, warehouse for seed, and grain storage, the first of its kind in West Africa.

This 2023 Variety Show brings together players in agribusinesses actors, farmer organizations, investors and banks, input dealers, government officials including Ministers and heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as other CEOs for agricultural solutions for all types of crops in the seed sector to do business.

The Chief Executive Officer of LCIC, Dr. Amos Rutherford Azinu said LCIC’s mission is “to produce and disseminate high quality technologies and services for the agriculture value chain actors for increased crop production in Ghana.” By inference, LCIC built a smart seed business centre named Legacy Square which is the most robust and reliable state-of-art system for processing seeds in Ghana. It is the first of its kind in Ghana and West Africa.

The spirit behind the establishment of LCIC is to get high technologies (seeds) to farmers through the production and processing of good quality seeds. Accessibility and availability of high-quality, locally adapted, improved seeds have long been recognized as a key part of the solution for increasing the seed adoption rate and increasing food production.

Improved seeds therefore can deliver higher yields, disease and pest tolerance, climate change adaptation, improved nutrition, and longer shelf life, he added.

The previous events were well attended and created business opportunities for all stakeholders. This year’s event is looking at making it easy for stakeholders to access high-quality seeds that can revolutionize grain production in Ghana.

To create a more robust and vibrant seed system, seed actors need to improve their capacities and take advantage of the high demand created. On display at the event will be state-of-the-art seed processing devices, drying equipment, and storage facilities among others.