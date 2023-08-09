The Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) has warned that Ghana’s ability to harness the potential of its remaining untapped hydropower will be affected by the activities of illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

According to the NPI, the country has already exploited about 64% of its hydropower potential.

Speaking at a press conference on the status of Ghana’s Nuclear Power Programme, Deputy Director of the NPI Dr. Archibald Buah-Kwofie underscored the need for the country to diversify its energy mix.

He said, “We have been exploiting about 64% of our hydro potentials, but we are also aware of the situation with galamsey. Most of our water bodies have been depleted, and that will make it even more difficult to harness the 36% which are left.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana, Dr Stephen Yamoah, is hopeful of finding a vendor by the end of the year to construct the country’s first nuclear power plant.

“We are currently reviewing the submissions, and then it will go through the state process. We will engage the Ministry, and through the Ministry, it will go back to the cabinet for their consideration,” he stated.