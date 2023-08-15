The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has joined calls for the public to protect owls from being harmed.

This comes after the Forestry Commission (FC) expressed concerns about the killing of owls due to their unusual appearance and misconception of being evil.

An owl is a nocturnal bird of prey with large eyes, a facial disc, a hooked beak, and typically with a loud hooting call.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary for the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Apostle Immanuel Tettey called for a collaboration with the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to sensitize the church and public on the protection of owls.

“If the Wildlife Department designs a programme, we could make our council churches aware which the department of wildlife will like to engage with the churches on.”

“We do that with a number of agencies or whenever we are having a big national programme, we invite them to come and educate the pastors, the ministers on this and then the pastors can also carry it down to their members,” he stated.

