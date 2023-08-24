The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it has so far raised about GH¢500 million cedis from its nationwide VAT compliance exercise.

The GRA this year began implementing the tax compliance tool, which aims to clamp down on businesses that fail to charge VAT.

Speaking at the 11th Annual Tax Conference in Accra, Commissioner General of the GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, said VAT compliance has increased significantly.

“It will interest you to know that we introduced this exercise on June 6, and by July 30, we had 3,600 enterprises that were importing into the country without registering for VAT. And when we said that if you have not registered for VAT, you cannot clear your goods, 3,600 enterprises registered.”