The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has intensified its drive to impact the lives of Ghanaians, especially in deprived areas with its educational and social infrastructure support projects. The Amenfi West and Wassa East Districts in the Western Regions are the latest to benefit from the National Oil Company’s benevolence.

On Thursday, and on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, a 3-unit classroom block each was handed over to the Yepimso and Ohiapenika communities in the Amenfi West District to help improve the quality of education there.



GNPC Foundation’s Executive Director, Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah representing the Corporation’ CEO said, “These classrooms blocks will not only enhance learning but also save lives of the teachers and pupils as the old facilities built with clay were not only obsolete but also dilapidated”.

In that district, GNPC handed another 12-seater sanitary facility at Mumuni Camp.

The GNPC team’s next stop was the Wassa East District where a 6-unit classroom block built for the Atobiase D/A Basic School was handed over to the chiefs and people there. On behalf of O-A Danquah, the Foundation’s Executive Director noted that this intervention would bring relief to the Atobiase community.

He added that GNPC will continue to place a premium on the strong relationship it has with the Western Region and its resolve to help the region see a major facelift will not be shaken. Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah said the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has so far ensured that all 13 districts in the region have benefited from one project or the other ranging from Astro Turfs, dormitories, classroom blocks, sanitary facilities, laboratories, boreholes, artisans training, scholarships, among others.

The Nifahene of Wassa Atobiase Nana Bukuro II, flanked by his Queen Mother, Nana Yaa Frimpomaa II, thanked GNPC for the facility and reiterated that pupils from this school who studied in a dilapidated structure were the best in the district in the previous BECE and with a new edifice, they will be the best in the region in the years ahead.



Representing the District Director of Education for the Wassa East District, the School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) Michael Akuleye thanked GNPC for the fully furnished state-of-the-art classroom unit adding that it will enhance teaching and learning. He charged the pupils to study hard to achieve high academic laurels.

In attendance was the Headteacher for the school, Mr. Edward Appiah, Assembly Member for Wassa Atobiase electoral area, Hon John Kankah Amoah, who represented the District Chief Executive for Wassa East, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Acquah and Head Pastor for the Church of Pentecost for Wassa Atobiase, Pastor Godwill Kuseini.