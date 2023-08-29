Francis Addai-Nimoh, one of the 10 flagbearer hopefuls who contested in Saturday’s Special Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party has expressed surprise at the low number of votes he polled.

Addai-Nimoh, who is a former Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, polled only nine votes, tying with Boakye Agyarko.

This means that the two will face off in a run-off on Saturday, September 2, to decide who will join Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyeremateng, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the party’s National Chairmanship candidates.

Speaking to Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face, Addai-Nimoh said he was expecting to get over 100 votes, but he is not worried about the outcome of the election.

“I was hoping to get over a hundred votes but I was not worried that I had nine votes. The results tell you about the unpredictable nature of human beings. You cannot predict human beings,” he said.

Addai-Nimoh also said he was not surprised by the results of the other aspirants, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who won the election with 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

“I was not surprised by the votes that the vice president had because of the composition of the delegates and the declarations that had been made going into the elections. I am equally not surprised about the results that Kennedy Agyepong had neither was I surprised about Alan Kyerematen coming in third because it is a game.

“It is just like a game between Tano Bafoakwa and Asante Kotoko where Tano Bafoakwa can surprisingly win over Asante Kotoko at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.”

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote while Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.