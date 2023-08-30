New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has condemned the attack on his campaign coordinator in the North East region, Ali Zakaria.

The former Trades Minister made the comments when he visited Zakaria at the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Ali Zakaria was allegedly assaulted by supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after he attempted to prevent a delegate who publicly displayed his cast ballot.

Addressing the media after he paid a visit to Zakaria, Mr Kyerematen who placed third in Saturday’s conference described the attack at the Nalerigu Senior High School as a dent on the party’s image.

“I am not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour. It doesn’t make sense and when we cannot conduct ourselves as a family trying to select a leader in a peaceful and organised manner, how do we intend to be able to do the same kind of process when we have 200,000 plus people gathered?”

“Frankly, I am very disturbed about what has happened. The party must not put a shine on what has happened.”

The elections committee of the NPP on Tuesday, August 29, met with some flagbearer hopefuls to address some concerns they encountered during the conference.

The Spokesperson of the NPP Elections Committee, Alexander Afenyo Markin, also disclosed that the committee on Tuesday held positive discussions with flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong over his viral showdown comment during the special delegates conference.

“We had a very fruitful engagement. Some agents also came out with their reports on certain happenings, isolated cases where they had some difficulties, and they had an opportunity to give us a full report of what happened. We are going to meet some other members again on Thursday,” He told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM

Mr Afenyo-Markin added “We also had an opportunity to meet with one of the aspirants who made certain statements that went viral and had a positive engagement with him. And I must say that so far so good.”