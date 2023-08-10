The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has justified the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) GH¢60 billion loss during the 2022 fiscal year, saying there is no cause for alarm.

The BoG has come under intense pressure from opposition political parties and civil society groups following the loss it incurred.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, on Tuesday, demanded the resignation of the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies over the issue, insisting the apex bank had been reckless; a claim rejected by the BoG.

Below is what IMF said about BoG’s loss

Why did the Bank of Ghana (BoG) incur losses from the authorities’ domestic debt exchange and what are their implications?

The Ghanaian authorities’ domestic debt exchange (DDE) is a key element of their plan to restore macroeconomic stability and public debt sustainability. The BoG is participating in the DDE to share some of the burden the DDE places on government debt holders, along with banks, other financial institutions, pension funds and individuals.

The loss the BoG incurred in the process has contributed to reducing its net equity to a negative value. Importantly, however, this does not prevent the BoG from fulfilling its policy mandates and ensuring inflation gradually returns toward its 8-percent target. Indeed, central bank income is expected to be sufficient to cover monetary policy operational costs. The BoG’s net equity is expected to improve significantly over time and eventually return to positive territory.