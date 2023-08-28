The founder of the now-defunct United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, says he feels vindicated following the destoolment of four chiefs by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over various breaches.

In August 2022, Odike was banished from Kumasi by the Ashanti Traditional Council due to comments he made alleging the involvement or condoning of illegal mining activities by some chiefs.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, Odike affirmed that the recent actions taken by the Otumfuo validate his previous remarks.

“Today, Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s actions buttress my initial assertion that it is the chiefs who are being used to destroy our environment through land degradation and water pollution. And at that time they misconstrued my claims but when Otumfuo came from his visit he has destooled some of his chiefs… because of their direct involvement in galamsey activities. Now the truth always stands and whenever you hear Odike talking, it is about the truth. It is about the security of this nation, it is about the future of our people.”

“Of course, I feel vindicated, and I am happy because they nearly killed me in my office in Kumasi, and it was all over, CNN captured everything. And today if I were to be in my grave it is exactly one year but the almighty God who always fought for goodness sent unseen forces to protect me. You see the leadership of this country is not only political, and religious leadership. Political leadership and the chieftaincy leadership have failed this country.”

“If not all of them are involved in these nefarious activities and bedevilling this country, they have sat aloof and unconcerned for criminals in this country to operate hence the kind of suffering we’re experiencing.”

He emphasized that he owes no one an apology and asserted his intention to make a triumphant entry into Kumasi in the upcoming days.

His purpose is to campaign for votes ahead of the 2024 general elections as leader of the Union Government, a movement he intends to launch after the Electoral Commission banned his party.