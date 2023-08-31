Legendary Ghanaian traditional singer, Naa Amanua of the legendary Wulomei band fame was honoured at this year’s Homowo Concert, which took place on Wednesday, August 30, at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

The 74-year-old singer was recognised for her contributions to the music industry, particularly her work in promoting traditional Ghanaian music.

Naa Amanua began her music career in the 1960s and has since released many albums. She is known for her puissant voice and her ability to weave traditional stories into her songs.

She has also been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and has used her music to promote social change.

The award was presented to the legendary songstress by the famous all-female band, The Lipstick Band. The band’s lead singer said Naa Amanua was a true inspiration to all female musicians in Ghana.

“Naa Amanua is a pioneer in the Ghanaian music industry… She has paved the way for so many of us, and we are grateful for her contributions. She is a true inspiration to us all.” she said.

Naa Amanua was humbled by the award and thanked the Lipstick Band for their recognition. She said that she was committed to continuing to promote traditional Ghanaian music and to using her music to make a difference in the world.

“I am grateful for this award… It means a lot to me to be recognised for my work. I will continue to sing and to use my music to promote traditional Ghanaian culture and to inspire others.”

The Homowo Concert is an annual event that celebrates the Homowo festival, which is a festival celebrated by the Ga people of Ghana, and it is a time to give thanks for the harvest and to celebrate the victory over hunger.

The concert features a variety of Ghanaian musicians, including traditional, contemporary, and highlife artists.

This year’s concert was a sell-out, and patrons were treated to a night of radiant music and celebration. Naa Amanua’s performance was a particular highlight, and she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Her honour is a well-deserved recognition of her contributions to the Ghanaian music industry. She is a true legend, and her music will continue to inspire generations to come.

Watch the videos below: