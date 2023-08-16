The Accra Circuit Court will on September 5 this year resume hearing a stealing case involving a secretary of the Ministry of Energy and the Agricultural Development Bank.

Regina Abanga, a secretary at the Ministry of Energy is accused of manipulating ATM machines belonging to ADB and withdrawing sums to the tune of GHC 287,775.

According to facts of the case presented to the court, the accused who has an account at the Ridge branch of the bank between November 2022 to June 2023, on a regular basis visited various ATM Machines within the Accra metropolis and withdrew between GC2,000 and 6,000 every time she went on operation.

However, on June 15 during one of her operations, at Labone, she was noticed and the bank was notified by one Solomon Inusah. Her ATM card was subsequently blocked.

She was arrested upon making a complaint with the bank over her difficulty in using the card.

Police investigators claim the accused admitted to the activities and revealed that monies from the enterprise were used to purchase a Toyota Vits and Finance a three-storey building.

The accused was arraigned and charged with over 100 counts of stealing.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been granted bail at a sum of GHC 250,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with landed property valued at GHC 125,000. The accused has also been tasked to report to the Police every Wednesday.