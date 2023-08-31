The Minority in Parliament has expressed its disappointment with the Accra Police Command’s move to secure a court injunction from the High Court, in order to prevent their planned protest on September 5, 2023.

The Minority group is demanding the immediate resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), along with his two deputies.

During an address, the Minority accused the police of actively trying to obstruct their planned protest.

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah emphasized their refusal to succumb to the frustration of the police and insisted that they would go ahead with the protest march on the routes they gave to the police earlier.

“We received a letter on Wednesday from the Ghana Police Service accompanied by a bailiff from the Accra High Court who served a notice or motion for an order to prohibit our Bank of Ghana protest, and we must say that we are very disappointed with this development which is an attempt to scatter the protest which is intended to hold the governor and his deputies accountable for their mismanagement of the bank which resulted in an unprecedented and colossal loss of GH¢60.8 billion, an amount which has had serious consequences on the economy and pushed close to one million Ghanaians into poverty.”

“And let us assure the people of Ghana that, as representatives, we will keep our sacred duty and we will uphold the public interest in line with our constitutionally guaranteed right to publicly protest, and we want to assure the people of Ghana that we have resolved to embark on this protest and nothing will stop us.”