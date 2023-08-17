The Minority caucus in Parliament has given the Bank of Ghana (BoG) seven days to provide information on the cost of its new headquarters under construction in Accra pursuant to section 18 of the Right To Information Act (ACT 989).

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bawku Central Constituency, Mahama Ayariga signed the letter on behalf of the Chief Whip of the minority caucus, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

“My name is Mahama Ayariga Esq and I am the representative of Bawku Central constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC. Kindly provide information within 7 working days from the date of this letter,” he added.

Among other things, the minority is requesting information on the processes involved in the procurement of the land for the construction of the new headquarters building, as well as the names of consultants and project managers.

The minority also wants information on the financing arrangement for the construction of the new headquarters building and the cost, scope of works, bill of quantities and contract start and completion dates of the new headquarters.

“How was the land on which the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana currently under construction at Ridge in Accra was procured and at what price or under what arrangement and from who,” he added.

