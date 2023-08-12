Ms. Rita Quayson of Apesokubi, a 43-year-old mother of five, was among hundreds of pupils who wrote the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Worawora Senior High School Centre in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

She enrolled with the Apesokubi D/A Junior High School (JHS) and was determined to pass the BECE to enable her benefit from the Free Senior High School Policy and secure a better future.

Ms. Quayson told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that her decision to return to the classroom was informed by frustrations after failing to secure a job as a health assistant because she could not read and write.

Meanwhile, 1,418 candidates completed their BECE on Friday, with the last paper being French in the area.