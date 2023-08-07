The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has opined that Members of Parliament (MPs) should not simultaneously be members of the executive branch of the government.

He made these remarks during an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Monday.

Mr. Boafo believes that certain positions, including MPs holding executive roles, need to be reconsidered. He highlighted that the provisions of the country’s constitution could be examined and adjusted without necessarily undertaking a wholesale repeal of the fourth republic constitution.

According to him, it is natural to review such documents after a significant period, and after 30 years, it becomes important to assess and possibly update certain provisions.

“I believe there are some positions that can be looked at…I think that there are certain provisions for example, one thing that readily comes to mind is I don’t think that MPs should be members of the executive.”

“There are certain provisions that we can take and work out but a wholesale repeal of the fourth republic constitution can be very uncomfortable. I think that naturally with every document after 30 years, you have to take it and review it. But I think that we have to look at some provisions,” he stated.

Mr. Boafo also clarified that the Ghana Bar Association is committed to upholding principles of justice and fairness for all political parties and individuals, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes in response to concerns about perceived unfair treatment towards the NDC by the association.