The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North in the Eastern Region, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has renovated and expanded the Orange Clinic to boost healthcare delivery in her constituency.

Through her personal resources, she expanded the health facility into a 30-bed capacity, donated enhanced medical equipment, repainted the building and donated ergonomic furniture among others, valued at GH¢2.5 million.

Handing over the facility as part of her 41st birthday celebration on Thursday 27 July 2023, Ama Dokua, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said the gesture was aimed at bringing quality healthcare to the doorsteps of the people.

She further thanked her constituents for the confidence reposed in her.

“Health is wealth. This is my little contribution to providing quality healthcare in my constituency. I am delighted to see this day. It is my prayer that this facility will touch a lot of lives,” Ama Dokua said at the brief ceremony.

She called on the managers of the clinic to adopt an effective maintenance culture to extend its lifespan for more people to benefit from their services.

The locals expressed their gratitude to their two-term MP, who has always operated an open-door administration, for expanding the clinic to accommodate more patients as well as enhance healthcare delivery in the district.

For their part, the managers of Orange Clinic said the new beds and furniture will ensure a more comfortable and conducive environment for treatment, promising to put them to good use.

Present at the ceremony were traditional leaders from the Akuapem Traditional Area, the MCE, representatives from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), religious leaders and constituency executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).