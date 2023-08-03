President Nana Akufo-Addo has granted a presidential pardon to Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, the former Deputy National Security Coordinator under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

The decision to grant the pardon was taken in consultation with the Council of State and was promptly directed to the Interior Minister to ensure immediate implementation.

The presidential pardon follows a petition from the Paramount Chief of Kpembi Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I.

The petition sought the pardon and release of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman on the grounds of ill-health and good behaviour.

“I am directed by the President of the Republic to inform you that pursuant to a petition dated 19 July 2021, from the Paramount Chief of Kpembi Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I, for a presidential pardon and release of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman on grounds of ill-health and good behaviour.

“…In consultation with the Council of State, the President has exercised the prerogative of mercy in favour of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman and has granted him a pardon, in accordance with Article 72(1) (a) of the Constitution. Kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the presidential pardon immediately,” the letter said.

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman was previously sentenced to a five-year jail term in 2020 for willfully causing financial loss to the state, as part of the National Communications Authority (NCA) scandal.

With the presidential pardon now granted, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman’s sentence is commuted, and he will be released from custody.