The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed former Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah as its Director of Elections ahead of the crucial 2024 polls.

The appointment was announced in a press release issued on Thursday, August 24, 2023, and signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The press release also contains the list of other new appointments made by the party ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections.

Dr. Omane Boamah is a medical doctor and health policy planning and financing analyst. He takes over from Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who has served in the position since 2019.

Dr. Omane Boamah served as Spokesperson to former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer.

He also served as a Vice Chairman of the United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development (UNCSTD) in Geneva.

He is an alumnus of the London School of Economics (LSE), the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the University of Ghana Medical School.

He was the Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the NDC in the 2012 presidential and parliamentary elections and played critical roles in the NDC’s victory in the 2008 elections.

The NDC’s other new appointments include:

Professor Joshua Alabi – Vice Chairman

Dr. Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman

Abdul Rauf Khalid – Vice Chairman

Godwin Kudzo Tameklo – Director of Legal Affairs

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor – Director of Inter-Party/CSO Relations

The NDC has declared the upcoming 2024 elections as a “do-or-die affair” and is putting all its resources in place to win.

Check below for the full list of appointments