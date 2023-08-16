The National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth wing has announced a series of actions to force the government to withdraw the 10% betting tax.

The decision comes in response to what they perceive as a burdensome taxation policy that unfairly impacts the country’s youth and the broader betting industry.

The introduction of the 10% betting tax, part of the government’s efforts to raise revenue, has been met with criticism and concern.

The NDC youth argue that this tax disproportionately affects young Ghanaians who are engaged in betting as a form of entertainment and, in some cases, livelihood.

A press statement by the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with the tax, stating, “Our determination to protect the funds Young People secure through betting is unyielding. Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this CORRUPT Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescind its decision.”

The statement added “We INTEND to do the following; Picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance. Instigate young people to confront officials of this government and demand AN END to the CORRUPTION and Insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-failed brigade, and Occupy Parliament and other government agencies.”