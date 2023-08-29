At the 2023 “Glorified” concert held at the Victory Bible Church on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Awoshie in Accra, Nigerian singer Ugee Royalty gave one of the most exciting performances of the night.

The concert, organised by SongWriter of the Year winner at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Perez Musik, also featured performances by Pastor Joe Beecham, Cindy Thompson, and other Ghanaian artists.

Ugee Royalty’s performance was a highlight of the night, and she left the audience in awe with her puissant vocals and energetic stage presence.

The crowd especially loved her rendition of popular Ghanaian singer, Nacee’s hit song “Aseda,” which she performed with such passion and conviction that it brought many people to tears.

Despite being Nigerian, Minister Ugee Royalty was able to connect with the Ghanaian audience on a deep level through her music.

Known in real life as Kalu Orieke Esther Ugee Royaltee, Minister Ugee Royalty shot to fame in 2022 when she won Season 2 of the De9ja Spirit Talent Hunt Competition, winning a gross sum of 7 Million Naira among other amazing prices.

Watch the video below