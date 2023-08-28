A failed flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku says he is content with the three votes he secured in Saturday’s special delegates conference held across the country.

Mr Poku had earlier expressed confidence in being part of the top five to contest for the presidential slot on November 4.

However, he garnered only three votes out of the 955 delegates who voted in the NPP’s special delegates conference, taking him out of the flagbearership race scheduled for November.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, Mr. Poku justified his happiness with his three votes, saying that some delegates voted twice.

“You know some people voted twice…I don’t vote, So some of the candidates who voted for themselves and also had a proxy voted twice. So if you look at my three votes…that for me is a plus.”

“But for my first votes, I think I have done well and I am very happy with myself,” he added.