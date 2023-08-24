New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Kwadaso Constituency say they will continue to support their former Member of Parliament, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the preferred flagbearer for the party.

The party members, including polling station executives and coordinators, remain firm in their belief in Dr. Akoto’s leadership for the NPP.

A polling station executive in the Kwadaso Constituency, Ernest Frimpong has called on delegates to vote for the former Food and Agriculture Minister in the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

“It’s not about what our MP will say or what our constituency chairman will say. They have their choice, and we also have our own way to take decisions for ourselves. The records speak for themselves and Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the best Agric Minister in the history of the Fourth Republic. The agricultural sector grew by an unprecedented 8.4 percent in 2021 and this is the reason we are saying that he is the best person for the party.”

“It is in this context that we are calling for him, and it is about what you have done for the country and the party and Afriyie Akoto has demonstrated in all angles that he is competent to serve our party and this country.”