President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is convinced the special delegates conference will be smooth and credible.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Saturday, August 26, 2023, elect five presidential aspirants to contest the party’s primaries in November this year.

The 10 aspirants are Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Former Agriculture Minister; Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central; Joe Ghartey, former Railways Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former party General Secretary; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Trade Minister; Francis Addai Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President.

The nationwide election will see some 900 delegates taking part.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote on Saturday, President Akufo-Addo said he was confident of the election processes.

Responding to claims that the party’s internal elections had become hostile, President Akufo-Addo said that despite the competitive nature of the NPP’s Presidential race, the party would rally behind any candidate who is chosen.

“I believe that it has been a competitive process and that at the end of the day, the party will rally behind whichever candidate was chosen to lead the party into the 2024 general elections,” he stated.