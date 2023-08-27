The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has expressed the commitment of the party’s youth to promoting and supporting the eventual winner among the flagbearer aspirants in the party’s internal competition.

He emphasized that the NPP’s youth is highly motivated and determined to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a conversation with Citi News, Mr. Mustapha highlighted that the NPP has a track record of successful job creation for the youth, surpassing that of any other political party.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday won the NPP super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

The results mean that Alan Kyeremateng, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and either Addai Nimo or Boakye Agyarko will face off with Dr. Bawumia in presidential primaries on November 4.

Watch his full interview with Citi News’ Jude Duncan here: