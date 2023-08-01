Organised Labour says it is willing to engage with the government regarding the inclusion of their pension funds into its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The government has initiated an alternative offer for pension funds exchange, inviting holders of domestic notes and bonds of the central government, E.S.L.A Plc, and Daakye Trust Plc.

The offer aims to exchange approximately 31 billion cedis in principal amount of eligible bonds for a package of new bonds.

Deputy Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah says an engagement which will not affect the livelihoods of its members will be embraced.

“We are ready for engagement if the government is now ready to meet with us and is now coming with a new package, a package that will be beneficial to the pensioners, a package that will not affect our future negatively but a package that will rather make our future good why not.”

“We will listen, we will also do our own alliances, and we will study the document, and if it is good why not. But anything that will negate or have any negative impacts on our pensions will not be tolerated,” he stated.