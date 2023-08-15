The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has announced plans to redevelop the Osu Castle into a presidential and governance museum.

The museum, according to the ministry, will be dedicated to the country’s former presidents and will foster a deeper understanding of the nation’s political journey.

Dr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, made the announcement in Accra on Monday.

He said the move was part of the ministry’s efforts to create a space that commemorates and pays tribute to the various presidents of Ghana.

“We are going to build new museums across the country,” Dr Mohammed said. “In fact, we are going to start building what we call the heroes park for the big six. And across the regions, Saltpond, Tamale, Kyebi, we are going to modernize some of the circles, the Danquah circle, the Busia circle at 37 over the next year.”

“The Osu Castle, when refurbished and modernized, will be a presidential museum that will be dedicated to all former presidents of the Republic of Ghana,” he added.

The ministry is also seeking media support for the Destination Ghana Project, which aims to enhance the tourism industry and increase its contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Destination Ghana Project is aimed at attracting four million domestic and international visitors to diverse tourist sites across the country.

Dr Mohammed made this known during an Editor’s Forum aimed at rallying media backing for the industry’s growth.

He underscored that the project’s objective is to generate revenue exceeding $6 billion and create more than 150,000 job opportunities over four years.