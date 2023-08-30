The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Ghana, Mensah Thompson, says the alliance wants the Supreme Court to clarify the country’s current assets declaration law.

This follows the suit filed by the Alliance at the Supreme Court against the Attorney General over what the group says is Ghana’s weak asset declaration regime.

The suit by ASEPA Ghana is seeking, among other things, a declaration from the Supreme Court that the Public Office Holders Declaration of Assets and Liabilities Act, Act 550, violates the letter and spirit of Article 286(1) of the 1992 Constitution and is therefore null and void to the extent of the inconsistency.

Explaining to Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, Thompson said that “What we have basically done is to invoke the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, subject to constitutional interpretation, to set clarity on our current assets declaration law.”

“First, we want the Supreme Court to further enforce that public office holders must declare their assets and liabilities before coming into office, as enshrined in Article 286.”

Thompson also said that they want the Supreme Court to order all public office holders who declared their assets and liabilities under the defective provision of Act 550 to resubmit their declarations to the Auditor General. Finally, they want a declaration from the Supreme Court that, on the face of Article 286, any declaration of assets by a public office holder must be their asset position before taking office, and not at the time of declaration.