Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Perez Musik will be the guest judge for the week 10 live performances of The Voice Factory, a music reality show on Citi TV tonight, Saurday, August 19, 2023.

He will be co-judging with Fred Kyei-Mensah [Fredyma] and Edinam Bright-Davis.

Known in real life as Frank Tagoe, Perez Musik is a well-respected gospel musician in Ghana, with many hit songs to his credit.

This week, the contestants will take the stage to perform live acoustic songs, and they are poised to dazzle audiences and judges alike.

Perez Musik is expected to bring his wealth of experience to the show and provide valuable feedback to the contestants.

He is known for his chart-topping hits, such as “Hewale Lala” and “Blema Tesaa”. He is also the founder and lead minister of The Rhema City of Worship, a Christian youth ministry which focuses on creatives.

The Voice Factory is a music reality show that gives aspiring musicians the chance to showcase their talent.

Here is a list of all the contestants and the songs they will perform:

1.Bella – “If Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

2.Seyiram – “Someone Like You” by Adele

3.Manuel – “Meye” by Kwabena Kwabena

4.Ernest – “Me ne Woa” by Kwabena Kwabena

5.Titi – “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada

6.Princess – “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles

7.AG Wilson – “Chandelier” by Sia

8.Kleos – “911” by Wyclef Jean

9.Cielo Bee – “Life for Rent” by Dido

10.RigWello – “True Colors” by Phil Collins

11.Jerry EL – “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley

The Voice Factory S5 is co-hosted by Lourdes and Chris Kata. It is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The show is powered by Citi TV, supported by 97.3 Citi FM, and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake, and Koppan Hospitality.