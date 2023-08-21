All NPP Members of Parliament in the 5 Regions of the North – Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East and Savanah Regions – as well as some businessmen, have announced their plans to finance the upcoming NPP Super Delegates Conference in the 5 Regions.

The MPs say they will bear the cost of water, food, transportation and other expenses associated with the event.

Deputy Majority Chief Whip and MP for Tolon Habib Iddrisu said the move is aimed at helping “the bid of Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to win the primaries.”

Habib Iddrisu said “We the NPP MPs in the Regions of the North believe in Dr Bawumia and his ability to break the 8 for the NPP in 2024”

He adds that “the Vice President has done a lot for the Northern Regions and for that reason he is spared the burden of bearing the cost of water, transportation, accommodation, food and other miscellaneous expenses as far as the primaries are concerned since we have decided to honour those obligations.”

Speaking to journalists in the Northern Region, Habib Iddrisu said “the Vice President should focus on his campaign and leave expenses in the Regions to us.”

He stated that “Dr Bawumia was instrumental in the President’s decision to expand the Tamale Airport and now an international airport, the Tamale Interchange among other development projects in the 5 Regions here “.

Habib Iddrisu rejected claims that the move is a form of campaign for the Vice President ahead of the super delegates congress “This is not a campaign for the Vice President, not at all, all we are doing is to help his bid to become the Flagbearer of the NPP and beat John Mahama in the 2024 election to retain the NPP in office.”