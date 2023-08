The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, will be leaving Ghana for Malawi to preach at the national convention of Malawi Assemblies of God from August 15 to 18, 2023.

Over 40,000 people are expected to be at the event, which is expected to be held at the national sports stadium of Malawi.

Reverend Wengam who will also pay a courtesy call on the President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera.

Rev. Wengam will return to Ghana next week.