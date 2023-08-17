The High Court in Accra has scheduled Thursday, August 31, to deliver a ruling on the Special prosecutor’s application to freeze the bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah and seize some monies found in her home at Abelemkpe

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her Abelemkpe home.

This comes whilst the police and Attorney General are prosecuting persons accused of stealing the alleged monies from the minister’s house.

Madam Dapaah became the talk of the town in July 2023, when the Chronicle Newspaper reported that her domestic staff had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband.

Cecilia Dapaah subsequently resigned from her position after a public uproar. She was arrested by the OSP and was later granted bail.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, July 24, 2023, searched the home of the former Minister of Sanitation.

The OSP in the document said it found US$590,000 and GH¢2.730,000 at the Abelemkpe residence of the former Minister.