In an impressive display of innovation and commitment to renewable energy, six schools have secured their spots in the highly anticipated finals of the 2023 Renewable Energy Challenge for Senior High Schools.

The competition attracted a total of 127 senior high schools from across all 16 regions of Ghana, culminating in the selection of the top three schools from both the Northern and Southern Zones to compete in the final stage.

Aligned with the objectives of the Renewable Energy Act, the Energy Commission has been proactive in promoting the use of renewable energy resources and technologies in Ghana.

One noteworthy initiative, the Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge, aims to cultivate a keen interest in renewable energy among second-cycle institution students.

Through a partnership with the Ghana Education Service, the Energy Commission strives to bolster awareness and knowledge of renewable energy and energy efficiency within senior high schools and technical institutions nationwide.

The exciting journey to the finals began with the Northern and Southern Zonal competitions of the 2023 Energy Commission’s Renewable Energy Challenge, held in Kumasi.

The primary goal of these competitions was to ignite students’ enthusiasm for addressing renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate change issues through innovative research.

Following intense competition, three schools from each zone have emerged as finalists, set to compete in the grand finale scheduled for October in Accra.

Themed around “Mechanized Small-Scale Agriculture Using Renewable Energy Technologies,” the 2023 edition of the competition tasked participating schools with devising projects in the realm of agriculture that incorporate renewable energy technologies, particularly those applicable to small-scale farming.

Mr. Kofi Agyarko, Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the Energy Commission, highlighted the need to shift educational focus toward core competencies such as creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork, deviating from traditional grammar-centric approaches.

Additionally, he indicated the Energy Commission’s resolve in actively supporting the government’s STEM agenda, aiming to equip the younger generation with problem-solving skills.

Dr. William Amankra Appiah, Ashanti Regional Director of Education, emphasized the pivotal role of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education in Ghana’s economic growth and development.

In the Northern Zone competition, Serwaa Kese Girls, Dormaa, and Kwabre Senior High Schools emerged as winners, while Sogakope, Yaa Asantewaa, and Mfantsiman Girls Senior High Schools secured their positions in the finals from the Southern Zone.

Awuye Joseph Atsu, a student from Sogakope SHS, exuded excitement and determination to embrace the challenge of the impending grand finale.