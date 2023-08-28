A campaign team member of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alhaji Ali Suraj, has said that the results of the Special Delegate Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday have pointed to the party’s direction ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He underscored the importance of Dr Bawumia’s victory, positioning it as a vital boost for the NPP’s prospects in the upcoming general elections.

Alhaji Suraj maintained that the Vice President exudes a sense of hope and charisma and that presenting him as a leader of a political party is something worth considering.

He spoke to journalists after official results certified by the Electoral Commission announced Dr Bawumia as the winner of the Special Delegates Conference of the NPP held on Saturday.

Alhaji Suraj said that as a campaign team member of the Vice President, he was not surprised at the landslide victory for Dr Bawumia across the country, as his message resonated with the delegates.

He added, “We have ten candidates, but you cannot do without them. You have to bring all of them together. Remember, the ballot box itself has spoken for Bawumia, and he is the one carrying all of them on his head. Dr Bawumia has shown that he is the right person to lead the NPP.”

Ali Suraj is confident about Dr Bawumia’s readiness and competence to lead the NPP, and opined that “if he can be number 10 on the ballot and become the first after the election, then it tells you that he was born to be the next President of this republic and the next candidate of the NPP.”

He further said that the Vice President has demonstrated hard work, but his win was the will of God.

He insisted that the results for the Ashanti Region show that the NPP was not voting on tribal lines, as some members of the opposition party have claimed.

He however appealed to the party’s leadership to save the delegates by talking to the aspirants to get them to understand and really get behind Dr Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections.

Electoral Area Coordinators and Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Asawase Constituency are also urging Presidential aspirants to prioritize the party’s collective interest and fully support the chosen leader.

According to the party’s Constituency Officers, the primary objective is to secure victory in the 2024 general elections, and they emphasize that the strength of this victory hinges upon the unity of the party’s members.

Ahead of the formal announcement of the results on Saturday, influential figures within the NPP, including Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame and Majority Leader in Parliament, had highlighted the significance of unity as a critical factor in achieving victory in the 2024 elections.

“This sentiment resonates strongly with the grassroots of the party, who are advocating for greater efforts to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.”

The deputy Women Organizer for the New Patriotic Party in the Asawase, Umairah Eliasu, said that the other aspirants should rally behind the Vice President for unity to prevail in the party.

“The 2024 elections will be extraordinary and breaking the eight will not be a lip-service. We will demonstrate to Ghanaians that the NPP is presenting a candidate who can achieve this feat, and that person is Dr Mahammudu Bawumia,” she said.

She and the entire women’s wing are appealing to the party to support the Vice President since he is fit to lead the party.

Salihu Maikankan, an Electoral area Coordinator at Aboabo No. 1 in the Asawase Constituency, shared a similar view and said that he and other officers will work hard to ensure that Dr Bawumia becomes the NPP’s Presidential candidate.

Anticipation among party members is building for the Presidential elections on November 4.

However, there are concerns about the party’s ability to maintain unity, which is seen as major for securing political power.