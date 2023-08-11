The next stage of the educational program organized by Citi FM/Citi TV, dubbed “The Literacy Challenge,” will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Accra Digital Centre, at 12:00 PM.

The second stage is a written General Knowledge Aptitude Test for the top 50 participants, whose essays were shortlisted.

The top 50 entrants for this stage were announced on August 7 on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM.

The top 10 participants in the Aptitude Test will advance to the final stage of the contest.

Over 1,000 entries were received by the deadline for submission, and external examiners assessed the scripts to select the best 50 participants.

In the final stage, the top 10 remaining contestants will engage in a classic quiz competition, vying for the grand prize of GH¢10,000.

Students were required to craft a captivating story, with a minimum length of 600 words, concluding with the statement: “The happiest people do not have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have.”

The competition received an overwhelming response, with thousands of entries submitted by the deadline.

The judging process involved the evaluation of the scripts by external examiners to ensure a fair and objective selection of the best 50 participants who displayed exceptional writing and storytelling skills.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans three months, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

The Literacy Challenge 2023 is powered by Citi TV, supported by 97.3 Citi FM and is sponsored by the Ghana National Gas Company, Webie Crunchy Biscuits by M4 Foods, SIC Insurance PLC, Prospectus Ghana Ltd., Dext Technology, Alife Soap and Fortune Rice.

Below is the list of the 50 finalists