Climate change! Global warming, food insecurity, rising temperatures, melting glaciers, sea-level rise, more frequent, severe weather events (hurricanes, droughts, and heatwaves), and disruptions to ecosystems and biodiversity – I bet you thought of these too.

The discourse on climate change has rightly captured global attention, but the changing dynamics of our economic and political landscapes demand some attention. Previously, it would be herdsmen and migratory animals seeking greener fields to feed on, but today, the nation grapples with the challenge of losing skilled graduates, particularly nurses, to foreign lands in search of greener pastures. This development brings forward the need for the need for innovative strategies that encompass labor export, technological integration, and human security considerations.

Conversations are rife on traditional and social media about the many – both young and old – relocating to settle abroad. Everybody dey japa! The average young person today is thinking of “japaing”, an adopted term from our Nigerian neighbours that speaks of travelling to a Western country for greener pastures. Climate change enthusiasts speak passionately about the deletion of the earth, but after we have saved the earth and our environments, who will tend to it?

In my usual moments of reflection, my racing thoughts converged at the epicentre of developing a globally competitive workforce as a counter-mechanism for brain drain. After all, aren’t we taught to make good use of both the good and bad times.

It is worth noting that while the brain drain challenge is multifaceted, solutions that are likely to be proffered may in themselves be nuanced. cannot be discounted. For instance, despite the government’s investment in nursing and teacher trainee allowances, the allure of “greener pastures” overseas persists – moreso when these trainees have to struggle for jobs after studies. I’d want to reserve the discussion on the payment of allowances for another time. Meanwhile, there is the need to adopt a strategy that capitalizes on the global demand for skilled labor while addressing the root causes of emigration.

Labour export can become a strategic asset for Ghana. By identifying sectors with surpluses of trained professionals and forging partnerships with countries experiencing shortages, the country can create a virtuous cycle of economic growth and talent retention. Collaborative agreements can include skills development, mutual recognition of qualifications, and ethical labour migration policies.

We must not lose sight, however, of the fact that technology rules the world today. The globally-competitive workforce we seek to build must be tech-savvy. Experts and relevant stakeholders in education must begin to look at ways of incorporating AI and technological education through AI literacy, sector-specific AI applications, and hands-on projects that foster innovation and problem-solving skills to train students. Ghana could be known as a hub for cutting-edge skills and innovation.

Also, policymakers need to consider the broader implications of labour export and technological integration in education on citizens’ well-being, social cohesion, and access to basic services. We can begin to gather comprehensive data on emigration patterns, skills shortages, and global labour demands, and tailor our cultural and educational systems to suit them. While cultural integrity must be upheld, we cannot stand in deep waters and die thirsty. Isn’t culture in itself, dynamic?

Investment in skill development programs that align with both domestic needs and international labour demands is needed for this cause. There have been numerous concerns about the harsh conditions under which some Ghanaian migrant workers in some advanced countries work. Government must begin to think of crafting ethical migration policies that protect workers’ rights, ensure fair wages, and provide social support systems. A collaboration with destination countries can ensure migrants’ wellbeing, and give government the power to request taxes from migrant workers.

With the prevailing economic crisis, it’s about time our social justice advocates began raising awareness about the broader impact of talent migration and technological shifts on society. We must not, again, lose sight of the few patriotic ones who would want to stay and till the motherland, that it may bear fruits for all its citizens, home and abroad. A review of the current minimum wage, the establishment of robust social safety nets, and the regulatory mechanisms that ensure that businesses engage in ethical labour practices and responsible technological innovation that prioritize people’s well-being over profit could be useful in this regard.

We cannot stop young people from leaving, especially when they suffer hunger while at home. We can create an opportunity out of it though, for maximum benefit. Where are our leaders? Arise and do something.