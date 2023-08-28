Management of TotalEnergies says it is set to roll out the distribution of about 100,000 crash helmets to commercial motorcycle riders (popularly called “Okada”) in Ghana and some other countries around the world.

The management noted that the initiative, dubbed the “Helmet 4 Life” campaign, is part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to reduce the incidence of road accidents caused by the neglect of crash helmets. This will be done through awareness-raising and capacity-building programs for “okada” riders.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Accra on Monday, which saw the distribution of more than 200 crash helmets to “okada” riders, TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana Plc Managing Director Olufemi Babanji said he believes the move will also help Ghana achieve global standards on road safety.

“Through this initiative, we want to make quality helmets available to motorcycle riders so that they can help prevent fatalities and serious injuries caused by road accidents,” Babanji said.

He added: “We also want to actively raise awareness among drivers. We believe this operation will also contribute to the global safe and affordable helmet campaign being carried out by the United Nations (UN).”

Babanji said the crash helmets will be distributed at six key locations across the country, and he hopes to complete the distribution to more than 3,000 “okada” riders in the coming days.

For his part, the Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Francis Doku, appealed to organizations that have safety as their core mandate to support the oil marketing company in its efforts to reduce road accidents involving motorcycle riders.