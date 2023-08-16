The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has resolved to introduce a fine of GH¢500 for the release of tricycles that will be impounded for flouting its ban on the use of tricycle activities within the Central Business District.

Several tricycles were impounded, and the owners were arrested during the implementation of the ban by the Assembly on August 1.

The ban was announced by the Assembly on July 25 but was met with stiff opposition from operators which led to its slow implementation but was intensified on August 1 with twelve defiant operators currently standing trial and are on a GH¢30,000 bail each.

The Assembly at its 2nd Ordinary Meeting on July 28 resolved that any tricycle that will subsequently be impounded will be required to pay an amount of GH¢500 before it will be released.

Taxis and trotros that will be arrested for illegal loading at unauthorized locations will also be expected to pay a fine of GH¢500 with sprinter and buses also expected to pay GH¢800 and GH¢1000 respectively.

Cargo vehicles that will flout the same directive will also pay a minimum of GH¢600 and a maximum of GH¢1500.