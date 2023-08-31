Residents of Godenu and Wegbee in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region have accused the police of causing destruction to several properties in their community following a clash with the security officers.

The residents claim that the police officers chased a man suspected of transporting Indian hemp, and got into an accident with the suspect.

The youth, who thought the suspect had been deliberately killed, allegedly set the police vehicle on fire, which led the police to unleash violence on the community.

The residents also accused the police of burning motorbikes and smashing car windshields.