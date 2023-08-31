Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi have urged the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, to resume construction work on the suspended three-tier Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, also referred to as the PTC roundabout.

The construction of the interchange project, which is one of the Sinohydro projects, began in 2020 and was expected to be completed last June. However, its suspension has caused a lot of difficulties for motorists and residents of the twin city.

Speaking to Citi News in Takoradi, just a day before Kwame Okyere Darko-Mensah’s promised month of September, residents expressed mixed reactions to the promise, but reminded him to keep his word.

Eugene France said, “The abandonment of the project has really caused us a lot of problems. It has been a major challenge, considering the slowdown in productivity. If you are going to work, you have to sit in traffic. And also considering the dust issue, which is causing health problems for those who live around, even the businesses around.”

Another resident, who gave his name as Moses, said, “It is quite disturbing to see how long the project has been left abandoned, even up to a year. So it is urgent that they resume work as soon as possible. We expect that he fulfils his words with all diligence and integrity.”

Mrs. Grace Arthur said, “It is so bad to see the system, the environment, the pollution around, and the inconveniences. It is no longer comfortable. We in the Western Region also deserve something better.”