Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has disclosed that the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PJF) Phase II was launched after careful and extensive engagement with the relevant stakeholders.

The minister indicated that a round-table consultation was held to ensure the policy’s successful implementation.

Mr. Acheampong told Bernard Avle on Citi TV‘s The Point of View that the objective of the new policy is to increase production in the coming years in all sectors of the country’s agricultural space.

He also disclosed that his ministry has been deliberate in its approach to boosting Ghana’s agriculture, including improving the Ghana Cocoa Board’s turnaround strategy.

“Planting for Food and Jobs (PJF) Phase II was not something that was organized in a week. Redesigning a whole new agricultural policy program and an implementation plan, meeting with almost all the stakeholders involved and incorporating their input, meeting with the Economic Management Team to get their input, and going to cabinet twice before it was signed off in the space of four months is something very major.”

“We have also gone through the COCOBOD turnaround strategy, which is also something very major, and we are doing things that have not been done since COCOBOD was established. We did all of this in four months.”

Mr. Acheampong went on to acknowledge that there are still some issues with the first phase of the PJF initiative, and so the ministry is trying to align major stakeholders with the objectives of PFJ Phase II.

“The ministry is also trying to align people and civil servants to the clear objective that is being set. Because we are jumping out of Planting for Food and Jobs (PJF) Phase I to Phase II, we still have some matters within Phase I that we have to deal with. And to know that we have done all of this within four months is substantial work.”