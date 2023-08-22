The Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, says all the New Patriotic Party MPs in the five regions in the north, as well as other stakeholders, are convinced that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person to lead the party into the 2024 polls and break the eight-year election cycle jinx.

He said it was for this reason that they announced plans to finance the upcoming NPP Super Delegates Conference in the five regions of the North, including the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East, and Savannah Regions.

According to the MPs and other stakeholders, they would bear the cost of water, food, transportation, and other expenses associated with the event.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, Mr. Iddrisu said that while no specific amount had been budgeted, they were ready to cover any costs that arose during the conference.

“There is no budget with a specific figure, but we have come to the conclusion that this is what we will do to help the Vice President as he participates in the Super Delegates Conference so that he can focus on other regions. We have not set a figure of GH¢100 or GH¢200, but we are prepared to bear whatever costs are incurred.”

“Because of the Vice President’s background and the work he has done, as well as his participation in this election, we want to be able to support him so that he can focus on other regions. We are convinced that he is very competent to lead the party, and we are convinced that he is the best person to lead the party to break the eight-year cycle. This is a small token we can give to help him,” he stated.