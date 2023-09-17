Title contenders, Arsenal will be playing Everton at the Goodison Park in our second radio commentary game kind courtesy of our partners, talkSport Live.

Line ups:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes a return to Everton but is only fit enough for the bench against Arsenal.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Ramsdale find themselves on the bench as Mikel Arteta shapes up his side to take on the toffees.

David Raya starts for the first time as Arsenal goalkeeper and Eddie Nketiah is trusted with a place in the first eleven.

Gabi will become the 64th Arsenal player to hit a ton in the division, and the first since Bukayo Saka in August 2022. In fact, since that first appearance at Craven Cottage three years ago, only Bukayo has played in more Premier League games than the centre-back.

What the coaches said:

Mikel Arteta on Aaron Ramsdale benched: “There will be rotations. I mentioned that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position”.

“We have got that now. And to maximise that they’ve to play games”, says Arteta.

Sean Dyche on the other hand believes his side can cause an upset at the Goodison.

The game:

And we are underway.

More to follow…