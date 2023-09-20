The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has expressed his support for Adwoa Safo’s recent apology, emphasizing that it is a necessary step in her political journey.

Ntim highlighted that Adwoa Safo, as a member of the party, is taking the appropriate action by offering an apology.

“Adwoa Safo’s apology is in order; I really support her objective because she knows the NPP is the only party she belongs to. So, she is doing what is expected of her, I mean the apology and all that,” Chairman Ntim stated.

However, he clarified that the ultimate decision regarding Adwoa Safo’s candidacy for the parliamentary seat and her potential return as a Member of Parliament lies in the hands of the party delegates and the constituents of Dome-Kwabenya.

“If the constituents accept her to be an MP once again despite all that has gone on, I as Chairman and the rest of the party leadership will back her with our spirits to become an MP. So, her fate rests in the hands of Dome-Kwabenya delegates, from polling station to the constituency level,” Chairman Ntim affirmed.

Adwoa Safo, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, on Thursday, September 14, rendered a public apology to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other party officials.

She explained that she was struggling with both personal and family issues during her extended absence from Parliament.

Adwoa Safo was absent from her post for over a year after travelling to the United States. Her seat became vacant, with some MPs calling for her seat to be declared vacant.

She was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament in 2022 and invited on several occasions but failed to appear before the committee.