Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) is set to host its fifth-anniversary summit and competition grand finale in Kigali, Rwanda, on November 23rd and 24th of this year.

Among other things, there will be a Pan-African entrepreneurial showcase, a summit, workshops, a live pitch competition, and an awards ceremony and after-party celebration.

This was announced at a meeting organised by a team at ABH dubbed ABH Announcement and Update for Partners which took place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

ABH is the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic program in Africa to support entrepreneurs.

Fifty finalists from 20 countries were selected as finalists for the fifth edition of the ABH initiative, a philanthropic program to support African entrepreneurs.

The annual ABH Prize Competition, sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, conducts a continent-wide search with its partners for 10 outstanding, mission-driven entrepreneurs that are striving to make a difference in their local communities.

These top 10 finalists will compete for a share of US$1.5 million in grant money. Over a 10-year period, ABH will recognise a total of 100 African entrepreneurs.

Over 27,000 entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries applied for the 2023 edition.

They hailed from 20 countries, representing 10 sectors, including 38 percent female entrepreneurs, and showcased some of the most impactful businesses operating across the continent.